SRK flaunts luxurious NEW Audemars Piguet watch, check price

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s “King Khan,” turned heads at IIFA 2024, but it wasn’t just his outfit that had fans talking. His luxurious watch grabbed everyone’s attention with its incredible price tag, showing that SRK’s taste for high-end accessories is as impressive as ever.

SRK’s Audemars Piguet Watch Price

At IIFA, SRK wore the stunning Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked watch. This masterpiece is crafted in 18-carat rose gold and features a unique open-worked dial, which allows a view of its intricate inner mechanics. With a gem-set bezel, the watch has a sophisticated and bold look, perfect for SRK’s style. Priced at a jaw-dropping Rs 5.9 crore, it’s a piece that only a few can own, making SRK’s look even more iconic.

In addition to his expensive watch, Shah Rukh looked dapper in a rust-toned satin shirt under a sharp black blazer, paired with dark green trousers. He completed his outfit with layered gold necklaces and a stylish bracelet, matching his high-class watch.

Shah Rukh Khan’s choice of the Audemars Piguet watch adds a luxurious touch to his style and reinforces his status as a trendsetter. Whether on the red carpet or in a casual look, SRK knows how to make a statement. His IIFA appearance shows that, for King Khan, fashion is all about the finer details.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, where he lends his voice to the Hindi-dubbed version of the film. Additionally, SRK is busy working on his next action-packed project, King, in which he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.