SRk flaunts new Rolex watch at his birthday party, check price

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday with a special event at Bandra’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall, where fans gathered to join in the festivities. Clips from the celebration have been widely shared on social media, showcasing the warm bond SRK shares with his admirers.

During the event, King Khan took the time to engage with his fans, sharing stories, updates, and laughter.

The iconic actor looked effortlessly cool, as always, in a grey loose t-shirt paired with a chunky silver necklace, bracelets, sunglasses, and a beanie. He also showcased his love for luxury timepieces once again, sporting a Rolex GMT-MASTER II watch, valued at Rs 15 lakhs, significantly less than the often-crores worth watches he usually wears.

Shah Rukh Khan also met a fan from Jharkhand who had waited outside his home, Mannat, for 95 days to catch a glimpse of the star. The fan, who closed his computer centre to make the journey to Mumbai, was overjoyed to take a photograph with King Khan on his special day.

On the professional front, SRK is set to appear in the upcoming film King, where he will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. The action film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.