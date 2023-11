SRK lauds team India over win against NZ in World Cup 2023 semis

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lauded team India over their win against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semi-final match.

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of Thursday, SRK shared a post which he captioned, “Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best….India !!!”

Shami’s seven-wicket haul and Virat Kohli’s record 50th ODI century were the highlights as India secured a 70-wicket win over New Zealand in the semifinal of the Cricket World Cup at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

In the chase of 398, Kiwis lost two early wickets. But a 181-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134 in 119 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (69 in 73 balls, with eight centuries and a six) kept Kiwis alive and Indian bowlers sweating for answers. Glenn Phillips also played a valuable knock of 41. However, a two-wicket over by Shami changed the game and Men in Blue bowled exceptionally in the death overs to restrict NZ to 327 in 48.5 overs.

Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket each.

Shami became ‘Player of the Match’ for his spell.