Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most exciting and popular cricket leagues in the world. Since it started in 2008, the IPL has brought together top cricket players and passionate fans from all over India. But there’s one man who’s been at the heart of the IPL, making it even bigger and more exciting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK is not just a movie star; he’s also a key owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), one of the most successful and beloved teams in the IPL. His love for sports, especially cricket, and his connection with the team have made KKR one of the most popular franchises. He’s often seen celebrating KKR’s wins with fans, and his leadership has played a big part in the team’s success.

SRK’s Big Investment in KKR

Back in 2008, when the IPL was still new and unproven, Shah Rukh Khan made a bold move. He invested Rs.165 crore to buy a 55% share of KKR, a team that was valued at Rs. 300 crore. At that time, no one knew if the IPL would be a huge success. But SRK’s investment turned out to be a brilliant decision.

Fast forward to today, and KKR is now reportedly valued at Rs. 13,000-15,000 crore, with SRK’s stake alone worth Rs. 7,000-8,000 crore. His investment has grown by more than 40 times, earning him impressive yearly returns.

SRK’s Plan to Buy More Shares

Now, Shah Rukh Khan is set to buy more shares in KKR. The Mehta Group, which owns 45% of the team, is selling 35% of its stake. This means SRK will increase his ownership in KKR to around 90%, giving him almost complete control of the team.

The Cost of This Big Move

To buy the 35% stake from the Mehta Group, SRK is expected to pay around Rs. 4,000 crore. This investment will make him the full owner of KKR, solidifying his role not just as a Bollywood icon, but also as a major player in the world of sports business.