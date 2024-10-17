SRK says his films are for his Ammi, Abba watching from heaven

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about his emotional motivations behind making larger-than-life films. The actor, who made a powerful comeback with Pathaan in 2023 after his four-year hiatus from the industry and followed it up with the blockbuster Jawan, shared his future plans in a latest episode of the Locarno Meets podcast.

During the interview, the 57-year-old actor revealed his desire to create grand films in honor of his late parents, who passed away before he began his acting career. SRK, often known for his emotional connection with his family, explained that he envisions his parents watching his movies from heaven.

“My parents had already passed away by the time I started in films. For some reason, I always felt that if I made big films, they would see them from heaven and be proud,” Shah Rukh said, acknowledging that the thought may seem “childish.”

He specifically recalled his decision to take up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic 2002 film Devdas, despite being advised against it by many. “I was very keen to do such a film. I believed my mother would appreciate it, and I still think she’s watching over me. She would have loved Devdas,” he said.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in his upcoming film King, which will also feature his daughter, Suhana Khan.