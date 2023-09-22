SRK seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with AbRam

The actor was spotted with his youngest son AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati as Mumbai celebrates its famous Ganpati festival

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 22nd September 2023 10:52 am IST
SRK seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with AbRam
(Image Source: ANI)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film ‘Jawan’, visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai’s Parel area on Thursday.

The actor was spotted with his youngest son AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati as Mumbai celebrates its famous Ganpati festival.

Videos from the pandal show Shah Rukh in a white shirt. A priest can be seen putting a tilak on SRK’s forehead as the actor made an offering of coconuts and sweets.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, the Bollywood superstar posted a photo from Ganpati celebrations at his Mannat home and wished fans.

He wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!! (sic).”

He also graced the Ganpati celebrations at Mukesh Ambani’s home in Mumbai which also saw a host of B-town celebs.

Amid many stars, SRK arrived with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and AbRam. The family was seen performing aarti in one of the many viral videos.

Apart from this, an inside video from the event has emerged online which had Nita Ambani lovingly hugging SRK. The video also had a glimpse of Deepika Padukone caressing AbRam’s hair. As a part of the festivities, SRK was given a saffron scarf to put around his neck, which he gracefully accepted.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 22nd September 2023 10:52 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button