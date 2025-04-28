SRK set for Met Gala 2025: First Indian actor on red carpet

Mumbai: Big news! Shah Rukh Khan is going to the Met Gala for the first time in 2025. It’s happening on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This is very special because Shah Rukh will be the first Indian male actor to walk the Met Gala red carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan to Wear Sabyasachi

Shah Rukh will wear a special outfit made by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a very famous Indian fashion designer. Everyone is excited to see how he will mix Indian style with the Met Gala’s fashion world. The outfit details are still a surprise!

What is the Theme for Met Gala 2025?

The theme this year is called “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. It is about celebrating Black fashion and style. The dress code is “Tailored To You,” which means guests will wear clothes that show their own style.

Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh Will Also Attend

Actors Kiara Advani (who is going to have a baby) and Diljit Dosanjh will also walk the Met Gala red carpet. It’s going to be a proud moment for India!

The news was shared by the Instagram page Diet Sabya. Even Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, liked the post, making fans even more sure it’s happening. Everyone is now waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan shine at one of the world’s biggest fashion events!