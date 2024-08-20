SRK shares secrets of his unique sleep and workout schedule

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, has been winning hearts with his acting and charm for more than 20 years. Recently, he gave fans a peek into his daily life, sharing some surprising details about his routine.

In an interview with The Guardian, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his unusual lifestyle. He revealed that he goes to bed around 5 AM, just as many people are starting their day. He usually wakes up between 9 and 10 AM, especially when he’s working on a movie. His day doesn’t end early, though—he often comes home at 2 AM, takes a bath, and then works out before finally going to sleep.

Even with his busy schedule, Khan makes time for fitness. He follows a simple exercise routine, working out for about 30 minutes each day. He also mentioned that he only eats one meal a day, which is his personal choice and not part of a strict diet.

During the interview, Khan also spoke about his four-year break from movies. After a long and demanding work schedule, he decided to take a break to focus on his health and well-being. The COVID-19 pandemic extended this break, allowing him more time to recharge. As fans grew more eager for his return, Khan decided to come back with an action-packed film, which made his fans very happy.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the Pardo alla Carriera Lifetime Achievement Award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, a proud moment in his career.

When asked about how he feels about award ceremonies, Khan said, “Yes, I enjoy it. I love getting awards and the whole ceremony. I get a little nervous when I have to give speeches, especially at international events. I want to make sure Indian cinema is shown in the best light. I have to be on my best behavior and control my sense of humor because cinema is so important to India.”

After the huge success of his movie Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is now preparing for his next project. He will be acting alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film King. Fans are excited to see the father-daughter duo together on screen.