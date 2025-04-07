Mumbai: Mannat, the dream home that holds a special place in Shah Rukh Khan’s heart is currently under renovation, leading King Khan and his family to temporarily move out of the iconic bungalow. But fans need not worry, the shift is only for three years.

On Sunday, SRK along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, was spotted entering their new residence which is the posh Puja Casa in Pali Hill, Bandra. A video shared by Filmygyan captured the family stepping out of their car, with Suhana looking radiant in a bright yellow outfit and SRK keeping it classic in a crisp white shirt.

SRK’s new residence

The family has leased four floors of Puja Casa – the 1st, 2nd, 7th, and 8th – for a 36-month period starting April 1, 2025. The monthly rent for the duplex setup stands at a whopping Rs 24.15 lakh, as per reports. The lease has been signed under Red Chillies Entertainment, and interestingly, the property belongs to film producer Vashu Bhagnani’s children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, who also reside in the same building.

While Mannat undergoes its grand makeover, the Khans will call this plush 10,500 sq. ft. space home, nearly half the size of their sea-facing mansion, but no less glamorous.

On the work front, SRK is all set to appear in his upcoming film King, sharing screen space with daughter Suhana Khan, making it one of the most anticipated projects.