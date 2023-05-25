SRK shows off his special locket with parents’ pics – Watch

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 25th May 2023 1:04 pm IST
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Bollywood actor, has always treasured his late parents’ memories, openly expressing his deep longing for them. A resurfaced old video captured the attention of fans worldwide in a touching moment during a promotional event for the film Raees.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen his special locket that he keeps close to his heart and is adorned with photos of his late father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, and mother, Lateef Fatima Khan. This touching gesture reveals the actor’s deep love and respect for his parents, who died before witnessing his rise to fame.

During success and failure, the superstar frequently reflects on his father’s untimely death in 1981, followed by his mother’s tragic death in 1990, just before his breakthrough in the Bollywood industry.

The locket serves as a reminder of Shah Rukh Khan’s everlasting bond with his parents, keeping their memories alive and close to his heart.

As he continues to captivate audiences with his upcoming projects, the love and memories of his parents will always hold a special place in the King of Bollywood’s heart.

Following the phenomenal success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming projects. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Atlee‘s Jawan, which has created a lot of buzz and excitement in the industry.

In addition, audiences will be treated to Shah Rukh Khan’s exceptional talent in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which will increase excitement among his devoted fan base. With these highly anticipated films on the horizon, Shah Rukh Khan’s versatile performances continue to captivate audiences.

