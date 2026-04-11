SRK skips Jailer 2, Pawan Kalyan cameo talk grabs attention

Hyderabad: The much-awaited sequel Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is currently in production and creating massive buzz across industries.

Earlier, strong reports suggested that Shah Rukh Khan would appear in a powerful cameo role, possibly as a police officer. However, the latest updates indicate that the Bollywood superstar is no longer part of the project.

Why Shah Rukh Khan stepped away

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan initially showed interest in the cameo. But he later declined the offer due to his commitment to his upcoming film King. Another reason being discussed is that he wanted to keep his look in Kingexclusive and not reveal it through a cameo appearance.

Though this decision disappointed fans, sources say he has assured the makers that he would consider future collaborations.

Pawan Kalyan replacement rumours

Following Shah Rukh’s exit, fresh speculation started about Pawan Kalyan stepping in for the cameo. Reports claim that the makers approached him for the role.

However, reliable sources close to Pawan Kalyan have dismissed these rumours as false. His tight political schedule as Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister and delays in his own film commitments make such a cameo unlikely.

Earlier, names like Nandamuri Balakrishna were also speculated, but nothing has been confirmed officially.

What to expect from Jailer 2

Jailer 2 will see Rajinikanth reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel is expected to be bigger in scale while retaining the action-comedy tone of the first film.

The movie is also rumored to feature a strong supporting cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, and S. J. Suryah. Additionally, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to return.

As of now, the cameo role in Jailer 2 remains a mystery. While rumours continue to circulate, there is no official confirmation from the makers. Fans will have to wait for a clear announcement to know who will share screen space with Rajinikanth in this highly anticipated sequel.