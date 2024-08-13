SRK sports expensive Patek Philippe watch in new video, check price

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan added another big achievement to his list on Saturday, August 10, by becoming the first Indian actor to receive the Pardo alla Carriera (Career Leopard) lifetime achievement award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. This award is a huge honor and recognizes SRK’s incredible contributions to cinema, both in India and around the world.

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the richest actor in Asia but is also known for his great sense of style. He often wears the best luxury clothes and expensive watches. During a promo shoot for the Locarno Film Festival, SRK was seen wearing a new Patek Philippe Aquanaut watch. This watch is extremely expensive, costing around Rs. 59,60,000.

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan is a big fan of Patek Philippe. He was spotted quite a few times in the past wearing different collections of Patek Philippe.

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan?

Along with receiving the award, Shah Rukh Khan spoke with Giona A. Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival. They talked about his career and his next movie, ‘King’, which he is working on with director Sujoy Ghosh.

SRK mentioned that he has been thinking about doing a different type of movie for the past 6-7 years. He said, “I discussed this idea with Sujoy, who works with us. He said, ‘Sir, I have a subject.'”

Shah Rukh Khan also talked about getting in shape for the movie. “For my next film, King, I need to lose some weight and do some stretching,” he added.