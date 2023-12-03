SRK spotted in luxurious Armani jacket at airport worth Rs...

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming project, Dunki, in collaboration with renowned director Rajkumar Hirani. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on December 21 worldwide. Fans are eagerly anticipating the magic Khan is known to bring to the screen.

Beyond his acting prowess, the superstar’s fashion choices, even at this stage in his career, continue to make headlines and capture attention wherever he goes.

Recently, SRK was spotted at Mumbai airport embracing his inner Don with an all-black ensemble that effortlessly exuded style. The Pathaan actor opted for a combination of comfortable pants, a black tee, and a chic Armani jacket for his flight. The noteworthy detail? The price tag of his jacket, a cool Rs 61,892. Well, when it’s King Khan and that price is very normal to him as he is known for his luxurious fashion taste.

On the professional front, SRK delivered two back-to-back blockbusters this year — Pathaan and Jawan that went to mint a whopping Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Let’s wait and see if King Khan will manage to hit the hat trick with Dunki.