SRK spotted smoking with Pooja Dadlani, video goes viral

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan has long been one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, captivating audiences with his charm and versatility. In 2023, he saw phenomenal success, reclaiming his throne in the Indian film industry with a series of blockbuster hits that went on to several shatter box office records.

Every move of Shah Rukh Khan garners attention; whether it is his mere presence at any event or airport. Every video and picture of Badshah of Bollywood becomes the talk of the town.

The video that is now grabbing a lot of attention online is SRK’s old leaked clip from Canada where he is seen smoking with his manager Pooja Dadlani as they walk through the bustling streets. The small footage is being reshared a lot by fan pages on Instagram and it has been garnering lakhs of views and comments.

On the work front, SRK will soon start shooting for his next project with his daughter Suhana Khan, titled “King.”