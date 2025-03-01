SRK to Dipika: Stars who stay committed to Ramzan fasting and prayers

Mumbai: As the sacred month of Ramzan begins, Muslims are preparing to observe fasting from dawn till sunset, embracing devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual reflection. Many celebrities, too, observe this holy month with deep faith and share their Ramzan experiences with fans.

Celebrities Who Observe Fasts During Ramzan

1. Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan, who left the entertainment industry in 2020 to follow a religious path, continues to inspire her followers through her social media updates. She observes holy month with great zeal and enthusiasm. Now a mother of two, Sana recently announced her new Ramzan show, Raunaq e Ramadan, on her YouTube channel, sharing glimpses of her faith and Islamic knowledge.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, has always spoken about the beauty of Islam and his devotion to faith. The superstar observes fasts during Ramzan and has often expressed his deep connection with the spiritual essence of this holy period.

3. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

TV’s beloved couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, celebrate Ramzan with full devotion every year. From Sehri to Iftar, they share insights into their fasting rituals with fans, offering a peek into their spiritual journey through vlogs and social media.

4. Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi her brother Saqib Saleem also observe Ramadan and fast during the holy month. According to Huma, this pious period is a time to reflect and improve yourself.

Fasting..Control over not just food n water but thoughts and desires .. A month to test inner resolve and bring greater clarity n calmness — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 2, 2014

5. Gauahar Khan

Actress Gauahar Khan actively shares glimpses of her Ramzan celebrations, from offering prayers to celebrating the month with utmost enthusiasm.

6. Aly Goni

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Aly Goni follows Ramzan with great zeal, often accompanied by his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, who joins his family for Iftar gatherings.

Other Stars Embracing holy month

Many other Indian celebrities, including Aamna Sharif, Arun Mashettey, and Munawar Faruqui, also observe Ramzan with deep faith. Arun Mashettey, a YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant, has previously fasted in solidarity with Palestine and managed to keep all 30 fasts in 2024. Munawar Faruqui, the Bigg Boss 17 winner, also embraces the holy month with sincerity.

Hina Khan’s Ramzan This Year?

Actress Hina Khan, who has always observed Ramzan, is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer. While her spirit remains strong, it remains uncertain whether she will be able to fast this year due to her health condition.

Other celebrities like Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, and Zareen Khan also observe Roza, inspiring their fans through their faith and devotion.

As Ramzan 2025 begins, these stars continue to uphold their beliefs, motivating their followers with their commitment to spirituality and faith.