SRK to exit Mannat: Know everything about his new lavish home

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and his family are set to move out of their famous home, Mannat, for a while. The bungalow in Bandra is getting a major renovation, and the work will begin in May 2025. Until then, the family will stay in a luxury apartment in Pali Hill, just 3 km away from Mannat.

Where Will SRK and His Family Stay?

Their temporary home is in the Puja Casa building, which is owned by filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani and his family. The apartments are spacious but much smaller than Mannat. Together, they cover 10,500 sq. ft., while Mannat is a massive 27,000 sq. ft. The rental agreement was registered on February 14, 2025, and the family is expected to stay there for at least two years.

Who Are SRK’s New Neighbors?

Pali Hill, where the family will stay, is also home to many Bollywood celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aamir Khan. The Puja Casa apartments overlook the bungalow where legendary actor Dilip Kumar once lived. For the first time in over 20 years, Shah Rukh Khan will have close neighbors.

What Are the Planned Renovations at Mannat?

Mannat is a historic property and a Grade-III heritage site, so making changes to it requires special permissions. Gauri Khan, SRK’s wife, applied for approval in November 2024 to add two more floors to the Mannat Annexe. With these renovations, the home is set to become even more grand.

While settling into his temporary home, SRK is also preparing for his next big film, King, which is set to release in 2026.