SRK to Gauahar: Celebs perform at wedding, check their fees

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and some other A-listers of Bollywood recently attended an exclusive wedding event in Delhi, and everything about the ceremony was simply magical.

Apart from the stunning bride and groom, King Khan took the limelight as he danced with the newlyweds and charmed audiences with his signature pose and dance moves. The star-studded event also featured other Bollywood favorites, dazzling performances, and unforgettable moments.

But have you ever wondered how much these stars charge to perform at such events? Let’s find out!

Shah Rukh Khan: King of Weddings

The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is a dream guest at any wedding. Recently, he wowed everyone at a Delhi wedding with his hit songs like Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Pretty Woman. His signature romantic moves and heartfelt compliments stole the show.

Price: Reportedly around Rs. 8 Crore

SRK is considered one of the most expensive celebrities for wedding performances, and many believe it’s worth every penny!

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s high-energy performances are always a hit. At a recent event, she dazzled the crowd with her moves to Nach Meri Rani.

Price: Approximately Rs. 2 Crore Per event

Her stunning performances and style make her one of the top-paid dancers in Bollywood.

Kartik Aaryan: The Rising Superstar

Kartik Aaryan, with his vibrant energy and charming smile, has become a popular choice for private events. His dance moves and friendly persona light up any celebration.

Price: Around Rs. 1.5 Crore

Gauahar Khan: Grace and Elegance

Gauahar Khan brings elegance and grace to her performances, making her a favorite for intimate gatherings.

Price: Rs. 8 to 15 Lakhs

Sara Ali Khan: The Crowd Favorite

Sara Ali Khan adds youthful energy to weddings. She recently danced to Ladki Aankh Maarein, charming everyone with her lively moves.

Price: Around Rs. 1 Crore

Her bubbly personality makes her a perfect entertainer.