SRK to Kajol: List of actors in Brahmastra with photos

Mumbai: After 7 years of dedication and hard work, makers of one of the most-talked about pan-Indian films Brahmastra, are set to release it on September 9, 2022.

After teasing fans with several motion posters and short clips, finally, on Wednesday, the Brahmastra trailer was out on social media sites. And now, fans can’t keep calm to watch their favourite newlywed couple together on screens.

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia will be playing lead roles. Apart from them, the film will also have cameos of other popular stars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, here we have listed all the celebrities who will mark their appearance in Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor – lead role as Shiva

Alia bhatt – lead role as Isha

Amitabh Bachchan -Guru ji

Shah Rukh Khan – cameo as a scientist

Deepika Padukone – cameo as Jal Devi

Kajol

Madhuri Dixit – cameo as Goddess Durga

Mouni Roy – antagonist

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer and Varun will feature in a song.

Varun Dhawan