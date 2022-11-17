SRK to Mika Singh: 6 celebrities who own private island 

Hyderabad: From Bollywood to Hollywood, several prominent actors have been making it to the list of wealthiest people in the world and their uber-luxurious lifestyle proves the fact. Being a celebrity gives you the superpower of buying anything you wish and some of them go overboard by splurging their hard-earned moolah on expensive watches, cars, and lavish properties, the list will go on, as ‘with great stardom, comes great luxury.

All of that is still considerable but things get ‘over-the-top’ when celebrities buy Islands spending millions of dollars. Yes, there are a few celebrities who had bought their own island. Scroll down to look at the list.

List of celebrities who own a private Island

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

Known for his movies like Inception, Titanic and Shutter Island, Leonardo is among one the highest paid actors in Hollywood. Leo owns an Island in Caribbean sea, he purchased it with an intent of creating an eco-resort and called it ‘Blackadore Caye’, as per information available on internet.

Leonardo Di Caprio’s private Island (Twitter)

2. Johnny Depp

Recently, he was in the news for wining the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. He has a net worth of $150M. Pirates of the Caribbean actor is a proud owner of an Island called ‘Little Hall’s Pond Cay’ reports have it that its named after his family members.

Jhonny Depp’s private island (Twitter)

3. Beyonce and Jay-Z

Usually people gift their partners jewellery and cars, but the American rapper Jay-Z gifted an Island named Florida Keys to his wife Beyonce. Reportedly, the Island is worth more than $3M. Jay-Z is among the successful rappers with a whopping net worth of $500M.

Aerial view of Florida Keys Islands.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Being the 2nd richest actor in the world does have its benefits. King Khan is known for his plush houses like Mannat in Mumbai and other lavish properties across the globe. Apart from that the Badshah of Bollywood owns an island in Palm Jumeriah, Dubai. SRK’s estimated net worth is around $700M.

closer view of Palm Jumeriah islands.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez

One of the most successful actresses, Jacqueline Fernandez has made some smart investments. She bought an Island worth $600k in Sri Lanka, according to reports. She was also planning to make a villa on the island but there is no proper disclosure about it.

6. Mika Singh

Popular Punjabi and Bollywood singer Mika Singh recently bought a island for himself on birthday. He took to his Instagram to share the news and pictures of his very own paradise.