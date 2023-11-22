SRK top on IMDb list of 2023’s most popular Indian stars

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is leading the pack in the 2023 IMDb top 10 list of most popular Indian stars.

In 2023, the Badshah of Bollywood gave two major blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, which are respectively the No. 2 and 3 biggest Hindi movies ever worldwide.

Actress Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have made it to the number 2 and number 3 spots respectively.

Alia said: “I thank my audience for bringing me to the position that I am at. While I hope to continue entertaining them, I am filled with only love and gratitude. I also promise to keep working hard and bringing more inspiring stories and characters on screen.”

In the fourth position is actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who said: “This is my debut on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars list, and I am delighted! The fact that IMDb represents the sentiment of the global audience makes this even more special for me.”

“I’ve had a busy year working across genres and languages, and it makes me happy and grateful that my fans have appreciated that. I look forward to working with the same dedication on my upcoming projects and returning the love showered upon me,” she added.

Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala are placed on the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spots respectively.

Then comes Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar, who stands ninth. After Akshay, in the tenth spot is star Vijay Sethupathi.