SRK tops Bollywood rich list, now world’s wealthiest actor

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the Badshah of Bollywood, began his journey in films over three decades ago. From television roles to becoming the face of Indian cinema worldwide, SRK has built an unmatched legacy. His movies, charisma, and humility have earned him millions of loyal fans across the globe, making him one of the most admired superstars in history.

Entering the Billionaire Club

In 2025, Shah Rukh Khan officially joined the billionaire club with a staggering net worth of Rs. 12,490 crore ($1.4 billion), according to the Hurun India Rich List. This makes him the richest actor in the world, ahead of Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion). His fortune comes from acting, Red Chillies Entertainment, Kolkata Knight Riders, international cricket teams, luxury real estate, and global endorsements.

Bollywood’s Wealthiest in 2025

• Shah Rukh Khan – Rs. 12,490 crore

• Juhi Chawla & Family – Rs. 7,790 crore

• Hrithik Roshan – Rs. 2,160 crore

• Karan Johar – Rs. 1,880 crore

• Amitabh Bachchan & Family – Rs. 1,630 crore

The Source of His Wealth

Shah Rukh’s fortune is built not just on cinema but also on smart investments. His production company Red Chillies Entertainment, which employs over 500 people, has produced many box-office hits and is a leader in VFX and digital content. His co-ownership of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and stakes in international cricket franchises have added massive value.

In addition, he owns luxury real estate worldwide, including his iconic Bandra home Mannat, valued at Rs. 200 crore, along with properties in London, Beverly Hills, Dubai, and Alibaug. His impressive car collection includes a Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce Phantom, and Bentley Continental GT.