Hyderabad: India is buzzing with excitement as chants of “Messi, Messi, Messiii!” prepare to echo across the nation. Football icon Lionel Messi is just days away from arriving in the country and as if that wasn’t enough to thrill fans, Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, has dropped a massive surprise that has sent social media into a frenzy.

In an unexpected fusion of global sports and Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to meet Lionel Messi during the football legend’s visit to Kolkata on December 13.

For those unaware, Messi is visiting India for his much-awaited G.O.A.T Tour 2025, a three-day multi-city event scheduled from December 13 to 15. Apart from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi will also witness the football superstar’s grand arrival.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest tweet

King Khan confirmed his attendance on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata… and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.”

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2025

Fans are now eagerly wondering whether Shah Rukh Khan will meet Messi directly on stage, creating a moment for the history books. Some are even hoping King Khan might convince the football legend to strike his iconic pose or maybe even groove for a second to the timeless Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Messi’s India Itinerary

Messi will kick off his tour in Kolkata on December 13, arrive in Hyderabad later that evening, then head to Mumbai on December 14 and New Delhi on December 15.

Messi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad fans are in for an unforgettable experience. Messi is scheduled to land in the city at 4 PM on Saturday before heading to Uppal Stadium for a grand public event starting at 7 PM. His Hyderabad schedule includes multiple exclusive interactions, a high-profile meet-and-greet, and a special football clinic where he will mentor underprivileged kids and budding players.

Adding to the buzz, reports from TOI, ETV Bharat, and Telugu 360 suggest that fans will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Messi and even get a photograph clicked with him. This premium experience reportedly comes at a price of Rs 9.95 lakh plus GST, with only 100 exclusive slots available, making it one of the most coveted fan experiences ever offered in India.

With Messi’s arrival and Shah Rukh Khan’s surprise presence, December 13 is shaping up to be a historic day for sports and entertainment lovers across the country.