SRK’s birthday bash in Mumbai on Nov 2: Here’s guest list

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan will turn 58 on November 2 and fans from around the world are travelling to Mumbai to greet him at Mannat. Latest reports suggest that King Khan is all geared up to celebrate his birthday in a grand style, planning a lavish bash at NMACC here.

2023 has been exceptional for the actor, especially with the resounding success of his movies ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ and he wants to celebrate his big day in a grand way. As a result, he is keen on inviting several industry luminaries to partake in the festivities.

The guest list for the extravagant celebrations is set to include big names from the entertainment world such as —

Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh

Nayanthara

Rajkumar Hirani

Atlee

Salman Khan

All Ambanis and more

According to a report in India Today, there is no such theme for the dress code for SRK’s birthday bash and everyone has been told not to bring any gifts in the invite.

Adding to the excitement, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects Dunki’s teaser and the release of ‘Jawan’ on Netflix, are both scheduled for November 2, coinciding with his special day.

SRK is gearing up for the release of Dunki which is slated to hit the screens on December 22. The movie has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it stars Taapsee Pannu in the female lead role.