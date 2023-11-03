SRK’s birthday party at Mannat: Inside videos and photos

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on November 3 and the whole nation greeted him. He treated his fans back with Dunki Drop 1 and Jawan OTT release. The actor also greeted his fans from Mannat like he does every year.

The celebration of SRK’s birthday party started in Mannat late night after popular personalities like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Atlee Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mika Singh, Rajkumar Hirani and others arrived.

The videos and photographs from inside the bash at Mannat are going viral on social media now and fans are showering their love to SRK and other popular celebrities. If you too are eagerly waiting for the pictures and videos from the party,then keep scrolling.