SRK’s DDLJ ticket price, show timings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the household name not just in India but across the globe with over 100 Bollywood films in his kitty. SRK has been dominating the world of entertainment for three decades now. He is one actor who had successfully carved a niche for himself in the film industry without anybody’s support or family member from Bollywood to back him up. People call him ‘King Khan’ for the all the true reasons.

SRK turns a year older and fabulous today. The actor is celebrating his 57th birthday on November 2. As his fans couldn’t see him on the big screen for 3 years now, production house YRF has decided to re-release King Khan’s one of the most iconic movies ‘DDLJ’, as a treat for all. The movie is being screened across multiple theatres different cities of India including Hyderabad.

Scroll down to know more about screenings in Hyderabad.

PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis are among the few theatres where you can still find a few seats left. Check out the ticket prices here.

