SRK’s Dunki new release date announced, check here

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh is set to entertain his fans with the third release of the year. The King Khan after giving back-to-back two blockbuster movies will now entertain again this year audiences in theaters.

SRK’s highly anticipated movie ‘Dunki’ has remained in news as it was reported that it may clash with Prabhas’s Salaar. Few trade analysts and box office experts were of the opinion that these movies should not be released together but it has happened now.

Yes, Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy- drama will hit the Indian theaters on December 22 and will have a direct clash with ‘Salaar’ at the box office. Fans of both the actors are excited to watch the movies and it will be worth experiencing which film will prove to be more successful.

The international poster of ‘Dunki’ was dropped on social media and it reveals that the film will be released overseas on December 21 of this year. The movie will hit the Indian theaters on December 22 and on the same day ‘Salaar’ is also slated to hit the theaters.

‘Salaar’ stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Hassan, Meenakshi Chaudhary among others while ‘Dunki’ stars Shah Rukh Khan , Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu among others.

SRK’s ‘Dunki’ is backed by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.