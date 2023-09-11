“SRK’s hugs are warmest,” says ‘Jawan’ actor Eijaz Khan

In Jawan, Eijaz Khan is seen involved in fighting sequences with Shah Rukh Khan

Eijaz Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Eijaz Khan is currently making headlines along with his ‘Jawan’ co-stars as the Atlee directorial led by Shah Rukh Khan is having a phenomenal run at the box office.

On Sunday, Eijaz took to Instagram and shared a picture with none other than SRK. In the image, both Eijaz and SRK are seen twinning in black shirts.

Alongside the image, Eijaz penned a sweet note, praising Shah Rukh.

He wrote, “my KING. ‘Ye humaari film hai na teri positivity aur dua se aur acha karegi beta. Dua karna’ – SRK. You touch is full of barkat, your hugs are tightest and warmest , you let everyone shine in your light. Thank you for being you. Poori shiddat se dua karoonga. I get to be a part of the biggest film. And at its heart the most noble. I get to be a part of your history. Long live my King.”

In the film, Eijaz is seen involved in fighting sequences with SRK. Besides Eijaz and SRK, ‘Jawan’ stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanaya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ridhi Dogra and Priyamani among others.

The film hit the theatres on September 7 and since then it has taken the box office by storm. It has collected Rs 68.72 crore nett in India on its third day at the box office. The collection of the Hindi version of the film now stands at Rs 180.45 crore in India.

