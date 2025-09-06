SRK’s King shoot in Poland goes viral with iconic DeLorean car

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, made a strong comeback in 2023 with three big hits Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. After that, he announced his next big film King with his daughter Suhana Khan. Shooting had to stop for some time because of his shoulder injury. A few days ago, he restarted filming in Poland, and new pictures from the sets have gone viral.

Iconic Car Seen on Set

Fans in Warsaw spotted the famous DeLorean car outside the film’s set. The car is well known from the Hollywood film Back to the Future. Its appearance has made fans wonder how it will be used in Shah Rukh’s action scenes.

SRK in a DeLorean?? Bruh I’m not ready for this level of cinema 🫠🔥#King pic.twitter.com/HymiQkD5Me — Agent 47 (@itsAgent_47) September 6, 2025

SRK’s New Look Goes Viral

Another surprise came from a video shared online. While fans were looking for SRK, they noticed a crew member wearing a black hoodie with a new logo on it. Many believe this could be the official logo of King. Though not confirmed, it has already created more excitement.

Earlier, photos of Shah Rukh’s new salt-and-pepper look spread online. In some shots, he was seen with silver hair and tattoos on his neck. The look is very different from his earlier roles and hints at several avatars in the film.

About the Film

King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who also made Pathaan. The film stars SRK, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. There will also be cameo roles from Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and others. The film is expected to release in late 2026 or early 2027.