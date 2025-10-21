Mumbai: “S for Shah Rukh Khan and S for Secular” that’s how fans fondly describe the King of Bollywood. The superstar, who is known for celebrating every Indian festival with the same shiddat, took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his fans a happy Diwali.

SRK shared a rare glimpse of his wife, Gauri Khan, performing a Diwali puja at home. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness. Wishing love, light and peace to all.”

SRK, who has always been vocal about secularism, has beautifully balanced faith and inclusivity in his personal life. Born into a Muslim family, SRK is married to Gauri, who is Hindu, and together they’ve raised their children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam to respect and follow all religions.

The Khan family celebrates every festival, be it Diwali, Eid, Holi, Christmas, or Ganesh Chaturthi, with equal warmth and enthusiasm. In fact, in his 2005 documentary The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, SRK revealed that his kids recite both the Gayatri Mantra and offer Namaz with the same devotion.

Shah Rukh Khan’s family (Image Source: X)

And it’s this spirit of unity and love that makes Shah Rukh Khan more than just a superstar, he’s an emotion for millions.

On the work front, SRK is currently busy with his upcoming film King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan along with several other big Bollywood names.