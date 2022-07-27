SRK’s Rs 200cr home ‘Mannat’ gets new space [Photos]

Mumbai: One of the most expensive homes in B-Town ‘Mannat’ needs no introduction. Owned by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the palatial property is as iconic as the actor himself. The DDLJ star bought his dream home in 2001 for Rs 13cr and its current value stands at a whopping Rs 200cr.

The beautiful sea-facing abode, located in Mumbai’s Bandra, is a a 6-storey building that comes with its own gym, swimming pool, gaming room, walk-in wardrobe, a huge library and many other attractive corners designed by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan.

Mannat has now got a new space that is all things glamorous. Gauri, recently took to her Instagram, to share a glimpse of it and wrote, “The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home…Enjoying my Sunday! #gaurikhandesigns.”

Shah Rukh Khan had his heart set on ‘Villa Vienna’, the original name of Mannat, since the filming of Yes Boss in 1997. After a long wait, SRK finally bought ‘Villa Vienna’ from the ‘Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust’ in 2001. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan’s later changed it’s name to ‘Jannat’. But, as all his wishes started coming true, and his career hit an all-time high after buying his dream house, he finally ended up naming it ‘Mannat’ in 2005.

On the professional front, SRK has Pathaan, Dunki, Don 3 and Jawaan in his pipeline. He also has a cameo in Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3.