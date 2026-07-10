Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has once again found himself dragged into an unnecessary religious controversy, this time over a generous gesture for Marathi film Deool Band 2.

The debate began after the film’s director Pravin Tarde revealed that SRK helped the makers by waiving off around Rs 42 lakh DCP cost through Red Chillies. The gesture reportedly helped the small Marathi film secure its theatrical release.

While many praised SRK for backing regional cinema, a section of social media users gave the matter a religious spin. Some questioned why a Muslim superstar helped a film centred on a Hindu deity.

Reacting strongly to the backlash, Pravin Tarde defended SRK and asked what Hindu-Muslim issue people were trying to create out of a simple act of kindness. He said both he and Shah Rukh belong to the film industry and that the actor helped because the film was good.

Tarde also said that thanking King Khan had nothing to do with his own ideology. According to him, a good person is a good person, and when someone helps with a big heart, their kindness should be acknowledged instead of being judged through caste or religion.

Deool Band 2 has now turned into a major success story for Marathi cinema, crossing Rs 100 crore globally. But instead of just celebrating the film’s journey, SRK’s gesture has now become the centre of an online debate.