SRK’s ‘rude’ behaviour with fan at airport irks netizens – Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is known for entertaining and respecting fans was caught on camera doing something unexpected from him. The Pathaan actor was papped at the airport recently and was seen pushing away the hand of his fans who wanted to click a selfie with him.

In the video, SRK can be seen wearing a black jacket. He was coming out of the airport when a fan tried to click a selfie with him. Shah Rukh Khan pushed away his fans hand. Following the incident netizens trolled SRK for his behaviour at the airport.

One of the users wrote, ”Oqaat bhool jatay hai aisey logh.. in ko is maqam tak lanay walay fans hotay hain.” Another user commented, ” Ego and Arrogance at its peak although career is on a toss even after manipulated Pathan numbers !! Useless fellow.”

Check out more comments below.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Dunki and Jawan. He also has a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.