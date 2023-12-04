SRK’s unqiue gift to rapper Badshah, it is now worth Rs…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not only the Indian star but he is popular across the globe. The actor has amassed the huge fan following and wealth and is among the world’s highest paid and richest actors. Not only the common people but most of the popular celebrities across the world are fans of SRK.

India’s popular rapper Badshah is among those lucky persons who share a good camaraderie with King Khan. In a candid interview with popular host Rajat Sharma , the singer was seen admiring the talented actor. The singer said that SRK has gifted him a special thing and it is close to his heart.

SRK Gifts PS5 to Badshah

Badshah said that he received a message from SRK once which reads, ”Tera saaman ghar pe aake pada hai to kahan bhijvana hai (Your gift has arrived at my house, where should I send it).” The rapper was actually narrating the incident when he got offer from SRK to sing for her him.

Badshah said when he was asked about the fee by SRK’s manager for the same, he said that he was overwhelmed after getting a chance to work with SRK and did not ask for a fee. The singer added that Shah Rukh’s manager compelled him to discuss the fee and after that he expressed his desire for the ‘PlayStation 5’ which was not launched in India that time. It is now available in the country and as per Flipkart and other websites, the price ranges between 55K to 60K.

Badshah said that his demand was met and he finally received ‘Play Station 5’ for which he has expressed his desire. Badshah, however, expressed his disappointment as the precious gift was not signed by SRK!

Well, SRK is King Khan for a reason!