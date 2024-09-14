SRK’s Veer Zaara re-releases in Hyderabad, tickets selling like hot cakes

Hyderabad: Bollywood has recently started following the trend of re-releasing old hit movies, just like Tollywood did. After the success of several re-releases, one of the biggest blockbusters, Veer Zaara, is coming back to theatres in Hyderabad.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, this legendary love story, originally released in 2004, is being re-released in theatres on September 13. As people are booking their tickets, it’s clear that the excitement and love for this classic film are still strong.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer Zaara tells the unforgettable love story between an Indian man and a Pakistani woman. This movie has touched the hearts of many since it came out, and now, after 20 years, fans have the chance to watch it again in theatres.

So far, nearly 10,000 tickets have been sold on the first day across India in popular theatre chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis. The love for this movie remains as strong as ever, and fans are eager to relive the magic.

Hyderabad’s Response to Veer Zaara

In Hyderabad, ticket sales started slowly, but now, theatres are filling up fast. This shows how much people in Hyderabad love good films, especially timeless ones like Veer Zaara. The excitement is building as more and more people are booking their seats.

Where Can You Watch Veer Zaara in Hyderabad?

If you’re in Hyderabad and want to watch Veer Zaara again, here’s where you can catch the movie:

1. PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta

2. Cinepolis: Sudha Cinemas, Hyderabad

3. AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli

4. INOX: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

5. Cinepolis: Mantra Mall, Attapur

6. INOX: Prism Mall, Hyderabad

7. MovieMax: AMR, Secunderabad

You can easily book your tickets through popular websites like BookMyShow or directly on the PVR website. Just pick a showtime and reserve your seat.