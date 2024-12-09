SRK’s video with a bride trends online, actor says ‘Mashallah’

Mumbai: For any Bollywood fan, catching a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan in real life is a dream come true. But imagine sharing a stage with the King of Bollywood and receiving a heartfelt compliment from him? That’s the stuff of fantasy! However, for one lucky Delhi bride, this dream became a dazzling reality.

Last week, SRK graced a high-profile wedding in Delhi, and as expected, his presence turned the occasion into a star-studded spectacle. Several videos from the event surfaced online, but one clip, in particular, has captured the hearts of millions.

In the viral video, King Khan can be seen performing on stage when he takes a moment to compliment the bride, Harshita. “I really want to tell you that you look very beautiful. Mashallah, really beautiful,” he said, making the bride blush and laugh.

The bride wasn’t the only one enchanted by the superstar’s charm. Her make-up artist, Amrit Kaur, took to Instagram to share the moment, writing, “@iamsrk You made my day, with the way you complimented my bride Harshita, on the way she looked, on her most special day! My hard work paid off for the day.”

SRK didn’t stop there. He light-heartedly joked with the groom, teaching him how to compliment his wife and making the crowd burst into laughter. To top it off, Shah Rukh joined the bride on stage to dance to his iconic song Pretty Woman from the movie Kal Ho Na Ho, creating an unforgettable moment for everyone present.

The heartwarming video quickly went viral, amassing over 4.6 million views and counting. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Shah Rukh’s charisma and humility, proving once again why he’s not just the King of Bollywood but also the King of Hearts.