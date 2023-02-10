SRK’s watch price can get you 2 luxurious flats in Hyderabad!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan aka King of Bollywood is known for his love for expensive possessions. From luxury cars and properties to private jets, SRK has a passion for owning the best of the best. He is also a collector of luxury watches and is rumored to have a collection worth millions of dollars.

SRK is often seen sporting some of the world’s most exclusive timepieces. His Audemars Piguet watch that he wore for the Pathaan press conference has become a hot topic of discussion among fans and media circles. The price of his blue-colored luxury watch is raising eyebrows!

Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Blue Ceramic wristwatch reportedly costs a staggering Rs 4.98 crores. But what’s even more surprising is that the cost of this timepiece is equivalent to the price of two luxurious flats in Hyderabad. Yes, you read that right! The price of the DDLJ actor’s wristwatch can get you not one, but two lavish flats in Hyderabad’s prime locations.

The rate of luxurious flats in several prime locations across Hyderabad can vary greatly, but on average, they can range from anywhere between Rs 1 crore to 10 crores.

SRK’s other luxurious watches include — Patek Philippe Aquanaut, Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, and TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre among others.