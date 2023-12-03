SRK’s witty stance on roller skating: ‘Will leave it to Suhana’

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan has opened up on trying his hands on skating, and shared how he will leave that to his daughter Suhana Khan.

Suhana is set to make her acting debut with teen musical film ‘The Archies’. She can be seen doing roller skating in the track ‘Sunoh’ from the movie.

The superstar, who conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on X (formerly Twitter), was asked by a fan: “#Suhanakhan stealing all your spotlight by roller skating.. when will you roller skate in your movies?”

Replying in his signature candid style, SRK said: “Never ever. I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it.”

Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it. https://t.co/cEwAyELuUH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Another user asked SRK: “Sir according to you, what is success?”

He replied: “Success is to be able to enjoy the smallest simplest things in life….and appreciate every breath you take. Celebrating life is success.”

On what’s his emotional point, SRK said: “My family I guess….isn’t that that for everyone.”

‘Dunki’, helmed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani, is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

It is set to arrive in cinemas on December 21.