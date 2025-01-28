SS Rajamouli bans mobile phones on Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 sets

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is teaming up with legendary director S.S. Rajamouli for an exciting new film, tentatively called SSMB29. Known for directing blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli is ready to deliver another action-packed movie, filled with adventure and stunning visuals.

Secrecy Rules on Set

The film’s story, written by Vijayendra Prasad, promises to take audiences on a thrilling global journey. To maintain confidentiality, strict rules are being followed on the sets. All actors and crew, including Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, have signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs). Mobile phones are banned on set to avoid leaks of photos or videos.

The shooting is currently taking place at a specially built set at the Aluminum Factory in Hyderabad. Rajamouli shared a teaser on Instagram, showing a passport and a lion behind bars, hinting at some exciting action scenes in the film.

Mahesh Babu has undergone a major transformation for this role, sporting a rugged look with long hair and a beard. His new style has created a buzz among fans, raising expectations for the movie.

Priyanka Chopra Joins the Cast

Global star Priyanka Chopra has joined the cast as the lead actress. Fans are thrilled to see her paired with Mahesh Babu for the first time. There are also rumors of another actress being part of the movie, adding more excitement.