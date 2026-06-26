SS Rajamouli reveals when Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi shoot ends

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is one of the most awaited Indian films right now. Fans have been eagerly waiting for every small update, and Rajamouli has finally shared an important progress report about the movie.

Rajamouli revealed that a major part of the film’s shoot has already been completed. According to him, all the important large scale action sequences have been filmed. The team is now working on smaller connecting scenes that are needed to complete the story flow.

#VARANASI:



We have completed a major portion of the shoot all the important big spectacle action sequences are done.



We are now into doing the smaller, interconnecting scenes so hopefully, by September, maybe a little bit into October, we should be finishing shooting.… — Varanasi (@VaranasiMovie) June 26, 2026

The director said that the full shoot is expected to be wrapped by September 2026, or by the first few days of October 2026.

Mahesh Babu As Rudhra

Mahesh Babu will be seen in a powerful role named Rudhra. His look has already created huge excitement among fans. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as Kumbha, a strong antagonist character.

The combination of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu has already raised expectations across India and overseas.

Varanasi To Release In IMAX

Rajamouli also spoke about shooting the film with the IMAX experience in mind. He said the team did not change the story for IMAX, but planned the visuals in a way that suits both regular screens and large format screens.

This means audiences can expect grand visuals, powerful action blocks and strong emotional storytelling, which are Rajamouli’s biggest strengths.

Varanasi is scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027. With the shoot nearing completion, the team will get enough time for post production, VFX and promotions.

After the global success of Baahubali and RRR, all eyes are now on Rajamouli’s next big cinematic spectacle. With Mahesh Babu leading the film, Varanasi is expected to become one of the biggest Indian movie events of 2027.