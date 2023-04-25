SSC answer scripts missing row: Marks may be awarded based on internal assessment

Hyderabad: Candidates whose answer sheets have been lost are likely to be awarded marks on the basis of their internal assessment.

According to reports, this decision was taken after a complaint of missing bundle of answer sheets was received in Adilabad district during the SSC exams 2023. The district officials and top officials of the board, after consultation, decided that steps will be taken to make these candidates successful on the basis of their internal marks.

During the investigation of the missing answer sheets, the officials of the School Education Department also closely examined the presence of nine such candidates in these answer sheets who had failed last year. After considering several issues, it was decided that the candidates whose answer sheets have been lost should be promoted on the basis of internal marks.

Earlier, the Education Department and School Education Department and other concerned officials had decided to take steps to conduct re-examinations, in addition to adopting any other method, but it is reported that the policy of declaring the candidates successful on the basis of internal marks has been approved. Officials said that a decision on these answer sheets of Utnoor mandal will be taken soon and the candidates will be informed.

This decision is a relief for many candidates who were worried about their future due to the missing answer sheets. It is a positive step taken by the authorities to ensure that the students’ hard work does not go in vain due to any administrative issues. The candidates can now focus on their future and continue their studies with peace of mind.

In addition to the missing bundle, on day one of the exams, the Telugu question paper was circulated through WhatsApp by a teacher who was on duty as an invigilator at an exam centre at a government school in Tandur, Vikarabad.