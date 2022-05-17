SSC exams: CCTV cameras to vigil this year

Hyderabad: The SSC examinations are to be conducted in a transparent manner. The State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy Monday directed officials to install CCTV cameras in all the 2,861 examination centers in Telangana.

During a review meeting with senior education officials on conducting SSC exams, which are scheduled to be held between May 23 and June 1, the Minister directed officials to take measures to ensure exams are conducted properly.

The Minister told the officials to ensure invigilators and other officials are not allowed to enter the examination centres with mobile phones and electronic devices.

The Minister also directed officials to establish a centralized control room that will respond promptly. A total of 5, 09, 275 students are expected to appear for the SSC examinations in Telangana.

Due to the soaring heat conditions, the examination centers will have dedicated ANM and ASHA workers to provide emergency healthcare facilities, proper drinking water supply and RTC bus transport services to ensure students reach the exam centers on time, the Minister said.