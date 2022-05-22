SSC exams to begin tomorrow – Here’re dos, don’ts for students

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations is all set to conduct SSC exams which are scheduled to begin on Monday. The exams will continue till June 1.

This year, around 5.09 lakh students are going to appear in the exams. Out of them, 2.58 lakh are boys and 2.51 lakh are girls.

A total of 2,861 exam centers have been set up across the state. There will be 33 thousand invigilators and 144 flying squads to check malpractices.

Apart from invigilators and flying squads, there will be CCTV cameras at all the exam centers.

Although, the timing of the SSC exams will be 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, students will be allowed into the centers at 8:30 am.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the syllabus of the SSC exams has been reduced to 70 percent. There will be six papers.

Steps to download hall tickets for SSC exams

The hall tickets for SSC exams can be downloaded online by following the below steps:

Visit the official website of the directorate of government examinations (click here). Select the type of hall ticket. Finally, select district, school, name, and enter your date of birth to download the hall ticket for the SSC exams.

Do’s and Don’t for students, parents

It is better to check the location of the centers a day before the examination. As students will be allowed into the centers one hour before the examination, it is better if they reach the centers at 8:30 am. Students must carry the required stationery along with them. They should not carry any paper except hall tickets. Carrying a cellphone, calculator, or any electronic device into the examination centers is strictly prohibited. Parents can ensure that students are carrying hall tickets and required stationery into the examination centers.

For any details or help, students and parents can contact the help desk on phone number 23230942.