SSC leak case: AP minister admits to wire-tapping phones

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh energy minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday said that evidences against ex-minister P Narayana in the exam paper leak case were found due to his phone being tapped.

During a press conference at the publicity cell, the minister said, “The concerned wrongdoers were arrested by tapping their phones,” discussing the exam paper leak scandal.

Ignorantly blatant! #Andhra Minister & YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy confesses on record that they tap phones of #TDP leaders. He says that they found evidences against ex-minister Narayana in paper leak case, while they were tapping his phone!#RightToPrivacy pic.twitter.com/bnMANtUtmp — Revathi (@revathitweets) May 11, 2022

Following this, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member Varla Ramaiah demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy resign from his position, taking responsibility for his government tapping political opponents’ phones.

Malpractice in SSC exams was rife in the state as question papers of many subjects were leaked minutes after the exams started. A total of ten persons have been taken into custody so far in this case. Former Andhra Pradesh minister P Narayana was arrested after headmasters and teachers of few schools including a school run by Narayana group. He was later granted bail.

TDP National President and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of meting out an ‘inhuman treatment’ to former Minister and TDP leader P. Narayana. “Chittoor police went to Hyderabad. They did not inform the Telangana police in advance. They stopped Narayana’s vehicle at Ikea showroom and kidnapped him. What wrong has Narayana committed to arrest him in this manner?” asked Naidu.