SSC paper leak: HC directs board to announce debarred student

Hyderabad: In order to save the students from losing an academic year, the Telangana High Court, which earlier allowed a debarred student in the SSC Hindi question paper leak case to write the examinations, now directed the SSC Board to declare the results.

Orders were issued by the court after hearing a petition filed by the state president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Balmuri Venkat.

In April, the HC allowed Harish, a tenth-standard student who was debarred in the SSC paper leak case to continue writing the rest of his exams.

Harish, a student of ZPHS in Kamlapur of Hanmakonda district, was debarred for five years by the authorities on the charges of leaking a Hindi paper.

The question paper was clicked and circulated on social media groups, following which his father alleged that someone had forcefully taken the paper from his son while he was writing the exam.

With the HC lifting the ban slapped on him by the education authorities, Harish wrote the general science and social sciences papers.

The fresh order by the HC enables him to come out of the result-withheld category and wish to complete the SSC examination.