SSC paper leak: Telangana BJP chief claims to lose his phone, files complaint

Hyderabad: In a new twist to the ongoing tussle between BRS party and the BJP party in the state, the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday filed a complaint with Karimnagar police alleging he had lost his mobile phone when the police took him into custody on Tuesday night.

In a complaint addressed to the Station House Officer of Karimnagar II town police station, Bandi Sanjay said that during his arrest by the police on the intervening night of April 4 and 5, 20223 from Karimnagar town and his shifting to BommalaRamaram police station, he realized that he lost his mobile phone bearing number of 7680006600 and informed the same to the police. He also stated that he was using the SIM which was in the name of his sister Dr Sowmya and he was using it due to security reasons.

He alleged that he had informed the same to the police during his remand in Kamalapur police station. “My advocates also informed the same to the magistrate during the course of bail arguments. I remember having a mobile phone in his possession during his arrest, he requested the police to trace the mobile phone as it contained his contact numbers and other important information stored in it,” he told the police. .

The police have been alleging that the BJP state president had hidden his mobile phone after the leakage of the SSC question paper and not handed it over to the investigation officer though was asked to do so.