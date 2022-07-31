SSC scam case protest in Kolkata

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 31st July 2022 11:39 am IST
SSC scam case protest in Kolkata
Kolkata: Congress activists take part in a protest rally against West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and SSC scam case, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with party activists takes part in a protest rally against West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and SSC scam case, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Police personnel detain BJP activists during their protest against West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee after he was arrested by ED officials in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam case, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar during a protest against West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee after he was arrested by ED officials in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam case, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

