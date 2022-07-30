SSC supplementary exams: CP issues prohibitory order

Hyderabad: With a view to maintaining public order, peace and to prevent obstructions and disturbance of public tranquillity in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate area, Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra, IPS, prohibited any assembly of persons around 500 yards at the examination centers of SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations to be held from August 1 to 10 from 9.30 am to 12:45 pm and Intermediate Public advance Supplementary Examinations Centers daily from 9 am to 12 noon for 1st year and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for 2nd year.

Police officers, Military personnel,

Home Guards on duty, Flying Squad, Education Department and funeral processions are exempted from the operation of the prohibitory order. The public are informed that those violating the order shall be liable for prosecution.