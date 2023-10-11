SSC Telugu Question Bank published by Siasat to be released today

Hyderabad: Siasat Daily to release SSC Question Bank for second language Telugu, available for both English and Urdu medium students today at Abid Ali Khan Centenary Auditorium.

The question bank has been prepared with the aim of helping students in their SSC exams and is supervised by Ahmed Bashiruddin Farooqui, a retired Deputy Educational Officer. Telugu Pandits Abdul Rafi and Abdul Majeed have contributed to the preparation of the question bank.

The official release of this question bank will be conducted by Amer Ali Khan, the News Editor of Siasat Daily, on Wednesday, October 11, at 4 pm at Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall, Siasat premises in Abids, Hyderabad.

Special guests for the event will include Venkateshvaralu, the DY. District Educational Officer of Golconda Zone, and Asghar Ali Khan.

Students from any school can obtain the SSC Telugu Question Bank by providing a bonafide certificate from their school.

School authorities can request question banks for their students by providing a letter specifying the number of students. Career expert MA Hameed, associated with Siasat Daily, has encouraged students to participate in this opportunity.

This initiative is aimed at aiding students in their preparation for SSC Telugu language exams and providing valuable resources for their education.