Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film, SSMB29, alongside Mahesh Babu. After the monumental success of RRR, Rajamouli is gearing up for another grand spectacle, and expectations are sky-high.

While the buzz around the film continues to grow, what’s currently making headlines is Priyanka Chopra’s remuneration for the project.

Priyanka Chopra’s Remuneration for SSMB29

Priyanka Chopra is said to have now surpassed Deepika Padukone to become the highest-paid actress in the industry with her paycheck for SSMB29. Buzz has it that the actress is charging a staggering Rs. 30 crore for the film. Deepika was on the top of the list before with a salary of Rs 15 to 20 crore per film. She is now pushed to second place.

A Big-Budget Extravaganza

With a reported budget of over Rs. 1000 crore, SSMB29 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films ever. The movie will feature Rajamouli’s signature larger-than-life storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and a fresh pairing between Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, a duo fans are eager to see on screen.

Exotic Locations & Filming Schedule of SSMB 29

The film’s shooting is expected to take place primarily in Kenya and Hyderabad.

With Rajamouli’s directorial vision, Mahesh Babu’s star power, and Priyanka Chopra’s global appeal, SSMB29 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.