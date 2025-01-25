SSMB 29: Rajamouli’s post for Mahesh Babu sparks funny meme fest

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is teaming up with India’s most celebrated director, SS Rajamouli, for their first-ever project together, SSMB29. This action-packed adventure has already become the talk of the town, with fans eagerly awaiting every update about the film. Known for creating cinematic wonders, Rajamouli is all set to deliver another masterpiece.

Rajamouli’s Post Goes Viral

The excitement began when Rajamouli shared a playful video on Instagram, featuring a lion in a cage and a passport.

Mahesh himself joined the fun, responding with his iconic Pokiri dialogue, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu” (“Once I commit, I won’t even listen to myself”). Adding to the excitement, Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented “Finally,” confirming her role in the film.

This humorous take hinted at Mahesh Babu being “locked in” for the film’s demanding shoot schedule. The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with memes about Mahesh’s well-known love for vacations.

A Global Adventure with a Massive Budget

This highly anticipated movie promises to be a globe-trotting adventure, with scenes shot across multiple countries. The massive Rs. 1000 crore budget reflects its grand scale, with breathtaking visuals and state-of-the-art VFX planned. Rajamouli’s attention to detail and Vijayendra Prasad’s gripping story will ensure a thrilling cinematic experience. With MM Keeravani composing the music, the film is set to deliver both emotional depth and spectacular visuals.

A Stellar Cast and Two-Part Release

The project brings together an impressive cast, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is making her much-awaited return to Indian cinema. Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran is also playing a key role. The film is so ambitious that it will be released in two parts, with the first installment expected in 2027.